CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,440.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 500.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $1,286,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,998,143.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,516,250. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $122.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.59.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $44.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.73. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.85% and a negative net margin of 54,271.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.84) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

