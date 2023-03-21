CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Position Boosted by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,775,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $132.74 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $822,848.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $822,848.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,478.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,804 shares of company stock valued at $7,507,386. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $237.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.14.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

