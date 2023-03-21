Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,717 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 153.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 75.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Redburn Partners upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.47.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.5 %

DAL opened at $33.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.64. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $186,231.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $189,350.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 278,712 shares in the company, valued at $10,554,823.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Featured Stories

