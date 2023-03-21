Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 29,099 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.20. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $19.56.

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

