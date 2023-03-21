Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Lowered to $230.00 at Citigroup

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

DG has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $242.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $248.75.

NYSE:DG opened at $210.33 on Monday. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 20.60%.

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

