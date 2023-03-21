Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) CEO Buys $57,250.00 in Stock

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) CEO Robert John Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 811,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,286,053.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ESTE opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average of $14.13. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $22.25.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $494.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.08 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 243.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 27,001 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 93,418 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 332.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 40,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ESTE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

