EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on EGP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.30.

EastGroup Properties Trading Up 2.2 %

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of EGP opened at $162.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.53 and a 200-day moving average of $156.65. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.47 and a 52 week high of $217.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 113.90%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.