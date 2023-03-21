Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Position Raised by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 225.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,065 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 20.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 52.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 65,376 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 37.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,717,000 after purchasing an additional 79,137 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Bank of America lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.47.

Entergy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ETR opened at $106.07 on Tuesday. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $94.94 and a 1-year high of $126.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.10.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 79.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,092 shares of company stock worth $1,821,838. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

See Also

