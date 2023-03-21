Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,613 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in Etsy by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth $628,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth $6,105,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.67.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

Etsy Price Performance

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total transaction of $2,770,339.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,257,615.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total transaction of $2,770,339.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,257,615.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at $447,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 84,542 shares of company stock worth $10,731,872 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $108.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.97. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $151.50.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.12 million. Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.