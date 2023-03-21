EWG Elevate Inc. Makes New $73,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 822 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at $14,474,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at $14,474,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $101.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $143.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.44.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

