Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,866 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $1,018,225.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,440 shares of company stock worth $1,371,963. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXR opened at $160.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.97 and a 1 year high of $222.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.