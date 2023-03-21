Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.6% of Norway Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.6 %

XOM stock opened at $102.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $119.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.64.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

