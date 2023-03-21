First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 27,374 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 180,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after buying an additional 34,827 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $44.93 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $50.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average of $44.27.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.