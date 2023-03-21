FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 4,780 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 14,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 37,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 190,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,830,000 after acquiring an additional 35,776 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 20,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Alphabet by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 25,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. New Street Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.44.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $101.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

