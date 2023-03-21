Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,112 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup raised shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of WRK opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.63. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). WestRock had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

