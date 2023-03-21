Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,112 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WRK. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in shares of WestRock by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 37,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 107,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in shares of WestRock by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 48,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 32,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRK opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.63. WestRock has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $54.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.20.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 35.03%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. Argus downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

