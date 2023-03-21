Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 424 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $135,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $210,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $44.93 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

