Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 19,158 Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 31.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 2,187.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $267,000.

Stock Performance

DIV stock opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $611.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.85. Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $21.84.

Profile

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

