Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,319 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in 3M by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after buying an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of 3M by 7,175.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 552,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,095,000 after purchasing an additional 545,300 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $49,856,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of 3M by 201.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 654,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,285,000 after purchasing an additional 437,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MMM stock opened at $104.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.46. The company has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $100.27 and a fifty-two week high of $154.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.92.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Articles

