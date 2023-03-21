Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,761 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $57.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.90. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $65.05.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $63.88 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.543 dividend. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.12) to €73.00 ($78.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($59.03) to €60.00 ($64.52) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.27.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Featured Articles

