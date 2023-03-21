Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the third quarter worth $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the third quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 397.6% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $74.09 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.97.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 70.76%.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.