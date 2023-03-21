Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 5,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.5 %

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMC opened at $158.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.33 and a 12 month high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.