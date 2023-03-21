Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth $684,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $687,000. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,013,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares by 851.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 61,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 54,749 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,616,000.
LABU stock opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $19.56.
The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.
