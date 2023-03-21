Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock opened at $75.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.