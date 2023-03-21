Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rempart Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 18,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 53.6% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. CIBC raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

TC Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TRP stock opened at $37.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.21, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $36.79 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.699 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 458.62%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

