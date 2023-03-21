Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,905 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,436 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,319,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after buying an additional 4,129,574 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Intel by 7.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,343,061,000 after buying an additional 3,518,980 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Intel by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,505,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,178,619,000 after buying an additional 628,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 6.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,107,904,000 after buying an additional 1,332,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel Trading Down 2.2 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna raised Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.48.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $120.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 74.49%.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.