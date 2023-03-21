Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 280 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 59.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $98.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.42. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $106.34.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

