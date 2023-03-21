Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,024 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,022,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,053,000 after purchasing an additional 552,115 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,263,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,127,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,522,000 after purchasing an additional 250,855 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,083,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,676,000 after purchasing an additional 557,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 2,365.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $28.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average is $32.64. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $109.99.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on U. Oppenheimer lowered Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Unity Software from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.79.

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $25,527.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 432,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,221.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Unity Software news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 6,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $197,646.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 732,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,186,114.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $25,527.91. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 432,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,221.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,322,019 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

