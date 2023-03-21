Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 474 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. TIAA FSB lifted its position in American Electric Power by 2.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in American Electric Power by 33.0% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 3.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 27,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at $52,432,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at $667,047.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,723,900. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.2 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.83.

AEP stock opened at $91.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.32 and its 200 day moving average is $90.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.61%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

