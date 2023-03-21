Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 65,218 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,218 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYG. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 380.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 11,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LYG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.71) to GBX 61 ($0.75) in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 58 ($0.71) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

Shares of LYG stock opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.92%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.