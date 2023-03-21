Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 794 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,781,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,538,000 after buying an additional 4,362,168 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 168,666.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,688,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,499,000 after buying an additional 4,685,559 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,483,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,484,000 after buying an additional 590,521 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,969,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,969,000 after buying an additional 472,441 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,452,000 after buying an additional 72,698 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $76.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $82.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.86.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.