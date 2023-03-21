Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,129,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,090 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,552 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,092,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,226,000 after purchasing an additional 710,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of BTI stock opened at $36.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.77. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $35.47 and a 1-year high of $45.28.

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7006 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.