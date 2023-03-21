Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,288 VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 219.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,186,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312,430 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 574.2% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,385,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,330,000 after buying an additional 1,179,614 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,769,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,019,000 after buying an additional 509,545 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $9,855,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

ANGL stock opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average of $27.55. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.58.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

