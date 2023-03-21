Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,949 Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

XYLD stock opened at $39.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day moving average of $40.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.73. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $37.28 and a 52 week high of $49.92.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

