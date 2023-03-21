Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,970 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $128,470,000 after acquiring an additional 750,144 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $42,935,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 41.3% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,306,181 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $96,657,000 after acquiring an additional 382,039 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $27,116,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $634,357,000 after acquiring an additional 356,265 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $62.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $86.06.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.12). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.8125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.90.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

