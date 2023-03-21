Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,528 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 189.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 346.9% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADSK opened at $200.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $235.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.36. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.40.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,485.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $59,006.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,485.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $320,290.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,767.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,717 shares of company stock valued at $746,462 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

