Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,396 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 283.1% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 770,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after buying an additional 569,293 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $1,541,203.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,966.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,562 shares of company stock valued at $1,842,051 in the last three months. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.65. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $14.86.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.64.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

