Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 84.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,650 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 2,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $68.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.08. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $75.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

