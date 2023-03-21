Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,670,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,907 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,387,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,756,000 after purchasing an additional 219,057 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,943,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,521,000 after purchasing an additional 282,909 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,564,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,863,000 after buying an additional 209,256 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,517,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,823,000 after buying an additional 126,684 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $217.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.17. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $256.17.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

