Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,395,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 1.5 %

MMC stock opened at $158.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.33 and a 52 week high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MMC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.62.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

