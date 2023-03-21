Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 85.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on U. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

Insider Activity

Unity Software Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $25,527.91. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 432,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,868,221.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $117,720.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 677,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,513,434.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $25,527.91. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 432,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,868,221.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,322,019 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U stock opened at $28.24 on Tuesday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $109.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 2.17.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

