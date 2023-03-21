Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $269,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,760 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 950.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $43.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $75.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Shopify from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Shopify from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.38.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.