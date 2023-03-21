Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $292,000 Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $122.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.59.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $44.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.48. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $38.94 and a 12-month high of $86.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.73.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 54,271.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.84) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $1,286,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,998,143.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,516,250. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.