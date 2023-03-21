Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $299,000 Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 841 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $378.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $432.02 and a 200-day moving average of $360.67. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $481.99.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $544.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,388,843.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,388,843.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,672 shares of company stock worth $13,871,422. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

