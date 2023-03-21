Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $311,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 84.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,650 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $68.23 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $75.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

