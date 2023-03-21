Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 115.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 98.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 34.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 28.2% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.74.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $118.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.51. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Prologis’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

