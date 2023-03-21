Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $343,000 Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,218 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LYG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 56.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,373,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 497,197 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 437,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 44,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 43,970 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 323,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 15,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 38.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 20,390 shares in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.71) to GBX 60 ($0.74) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.71) to GBX 61 ($0.75) in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 58 ($0.71) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.076 dividend. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.92%.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

