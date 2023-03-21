Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $399,000 Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,380,000 after buying an additional 1,327,884 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 64.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,634,000 after buying an additional 1,116,136 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 98.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,049,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,197,000 after buying an additional 1,017,612 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,540,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,904,000 after buying an additional 712,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 29.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,066,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,269,000 after buying an additional 706,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cfra increased their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.83.

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $357,581.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,460.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $357,581.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,460.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,838,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 63,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,723,900 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AEP opened at $91.76 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.32 and a 200-day moving average of $90.99.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.61%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

