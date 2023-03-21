Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $401,000 Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of MDY opened at $440.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $472.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $451.35. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $506.70.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

