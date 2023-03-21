Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $422,000 Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POOL. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 70.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Pool by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Pool by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $342.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $363.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $278.10 and a 52 week high of $488.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a return on equity of 61.70% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

A number of brokerages have commented on POOL. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Pool from $368.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $408.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $391.09.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

